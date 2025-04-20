|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Iran's FM says indirect talks with US 'constructive'

Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-20       0
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said the negotiations with US delegations in Rome were held in a "constructive" atmosphere.
Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-20       0
Iran's FM says indirect talks with US 'constructive'
Reuters

Police members stand as a diplomatic vehicle arrives at the Omani embassy, where the second round of US-Iran talks is taking place, in Rome, Italy, on April 19, 2025.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said the negotiations with US delegations in Rome were held in a "constructive" atmosphere and are making progress, according to Iran's IRIB news agency.

He made the remarks at the end of the second round of the Omani-mediated indirect talks between Iranian and US delegations, headed by him and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff respectively, on Iran's nuclear program and removal of Washington's sanctions.

Araghchi described the four-hour meeting as "good" and "forward-moving," adding that both sides had reached a better understanding of several key principles and objectives.

He also noted that technical negotiations at the expert level are set to begin in Oman by Wednesday, where the details of the agreement's framework may be discussed.

He added that the negotiators would meet in Oman next Saturday again to discuss the result of the experts' work.

The just concluded indirect talks were the second round between US and Iranian delegations. The first round of the talks was held last Saturday in the Omani capital Muscat, which were described by both sides as "constructive."

The talks followed US President Donald Trump's threats to bomb Iran if the Middle Eastern country does not accept his offer for talks outlined in a letter sent to Iran's leadership in early March.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, with six major countries — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States — in July 2015, accepting restrictions on its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

However, the United States withdrew from the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions, prompting Iran to scale back some of its nuclear commitments. Efforts to revive the nuclear deal have not achieved substantial progress.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     