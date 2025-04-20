|   
News / World

Death toll of attacks by suspected herders rises to 56 in central Nigeria: official

Coordinated attacks by suspected armed herders in Nigeria's central state of Benue have left at least 56 people dead so far.
AP

People prepare for the funeral of a man that was killed following an attack by gunmen in the Zike farming community in north-central Nigeria, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Coordinated attacks by suspected armed herders in Nigeria's central state of Benue have left at least 56 people dead so far, as local security agencies and volunteers continue to comb nearby bushes for more bodies, a senior official has said.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, lamented the deadly attacks after an on-the-spot assessment of the havoc wreaked in communities in the Ukum local government area between Thursday and Friday night.

"Many more are, surely, expected because as we went there, they (local volunteers) were asking for some protection to get back to see how they can retrieve some bodies. So the numbers might even go up," Alia said while describing the incident as "devastating."

At least three local communities were affected by the deadly attacks. The state governor said it was even more regrettable that locals were strategically attacked at the beginning of the farming season to hinder them from cultivating the land.

He called for urgent action to be taken to address the ugly development and halt the horrendous attacks that have continued to plague local communities in the state.

Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months. There have also been recurring incidents of livestock rustling and armed banditry in the country.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
