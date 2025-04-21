Mpox death toll rises to 40 in Uganda as cases surpass 5,400

The cumulative number of confirmed mpox cases in Uganda has hit 5,431, with 40 deaths reported since the outbreak was declared in the East African country nine months ago, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

A total of 44 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours, the ministry said in a situation report, noting an increased severity among patients admitted to hospital with mpox.

"The cities and fishing communities exhibit the highest attack rates especially," it said, citing Mbarara City and Kampala, and fishing districts in Buvuma, Kalangala and Nakasongola.

The report said individuals aged 25-29 are the most affected demographic group in the country.

Last month, the World Health Organization warned that Uganda has the highest number of community-transmitted mpox cases globally.

Uganda has intensified surveillance, case management, and public awareness efforts to contain the virus.

According to the health ministry, Uganda last month received an additional consignment of 100,000 doses of mpox vaccines from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with adults aged 25-35 being prioritized in the ongoing second phase of mpox vaccination campaign, which started on April 2.

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It spreads through close contact and presents symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rash, and back pain.