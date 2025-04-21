1 killed, 11 injured in suspected apartment arson in S. Korean capital

One person was killed and 11 others injured on Monday morning in what was alleged to be an apartment arson in South Korea's capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency said, citing the fire authorities.

The fire broke out at about 8:17am local time (11:17pm GMT Sunday) in a 21-story apartment building. The flame was extinguished one and a half hours later.

One person was found dead, and two people were taken to a hospital after falling from the apartment. Nine others suffered minor injuries such as smoke inhalation and difficulty with breathing.

Police suspect a man started the fire on purpose, and are tracking down the suspected arsonist, according to Yonhap.