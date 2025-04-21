|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

1 killed, 11 injured in suspected apartment arson in S. Korean capital

Xinhua
  11:45 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
One person was killed and 11 others injured on Monday morning in what was alleged to be an apartment arson in South Korea's capital Seoul.
Xinhua
  11:45 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
1 killed, 11 injured in suspected apartment arson in S. Korean capital
Imaginechina

Firefighters check fire-ravaged apartments in a building in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday.

One person was killed and 11 others injured on Monday morning in what was alleged to be an apartment arson in South Korea's capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency said, citing the fire authorities.

The fire broke out at about 8:17am local time (11:17pm GMT Sunday) in a 21-story apartment building. The flame was extinguished one and a half hours later.

One person was found dead, and two people were taken to a hospital after falling from the apartment. Nine others suffered minor injuries such as smoke inhalation and difficulty with breathing.

Police suspect a man started the fire on purpose, and are tracking down the suspected arsonist, according to Yonhap.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     