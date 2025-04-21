|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

British fighter jets intercept 2 Russian aircraft near NATO airspace

Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
British Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets intercepted two Russian aircraft near NATO airspace last week, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Sunday.
Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0

British Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter jets intercepted two Russian aircraft near NATO airspace last week, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Sunday.

According to the MoD, two RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled from Malbork Air Base in Poland on Tuesday to intercept a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M "Coot-A" intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea. On Thursday, another two Typhoons were deployed from the same base to intercept an unidentified aircraft departing Kaliningrad airspace and approaching NATO territory.

These were the RAF's first intercept missions under Operation Chessman, following the recent arrival of British aircraft in eastern Poland to support NATO's eastern flank alongside Sweden, it said.

This also marks the first time Sweden has contributed fighter aircraft to another NATO member's air policing mission since joining the alliance in 2024, it said.

The MoD confirmed that Britain has deployed six Typhoon jets and nearly 200 personnel to support NATO's air policing efforts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     