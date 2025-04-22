Ukraine to hold peace talks with UK, France, US on Wednesday: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Ukraine will hold peace talks with the United Kingdom, France, and the United States in London on Wednesday.

"Already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London," Zelensky wrote on social media platform X after phone talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," he said.

The president emphasized that an unconditional ceasefire must be the first step toward peace.

Zelensky also noted that he and Starmer discussed joint work within European security formats.