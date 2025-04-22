Hamas delegation in Cairo for new Gaza truce plan, shows initial approval

A Hamas delegation led by its chief Khalil al-Hayya has arrived in Cairo to discuss a new Egyptian proposal for a long-term ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip, an Egyptian source said on Tuesday.

"The Egyptian plan calls for a five- to seven-year truce, a full exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave," the source said on condition of anonymity.

The visit of Hamas' delegation followed the departure of an Israeli delegation that concluded talks in Cairo on Monday regarding the same proposal prepared by Egypt in coordination with Qatar.

"While Israel continues to examine the proposal, Hamas has shown initial approval," the Egyptian source added.

The Israeli side submitted conditions related to the categories of hostages to be released, prioritizing individuals with US citizenship. The Israeli delegation left Cairo with the proposal to review it internally, while Hamas arrived to hold follow-up discussions with Egyptian mediators, according to the source.

The talks have also addressed the contentious issue of disarmament, the source said without elaborating.

Meanwhile, a source from Gaza confirmed to Xinhua regarding the visit. It said Israel is seeking an agreement that would involve a "temporary cessation of military operations" in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid, in exchange for the release of several Israeli detainees held by Hamas.

In response, Hamas has put forward a counterproposal calling for the "release of all Israeli detainees in exchange for a complete cessation of hostilities and a full end to the war in the Gaza Strip," according to the source.

The position has reportedly been rejected by Israel, according to the Egyptian source.

Israel ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground operations, amid a US-backed plan to displace Gazans to neighboring countries, including Egypt and Jordan, a proposal both countries have strongly rejected.

According to Gaza-based health authorities on Tuesday, a total of 1,890 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, bringing the total number of fatalities since the conflict began in October 2023 to 51,266, with 116,991 others wounded.