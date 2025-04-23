India hunts gunmen who massacred 26 in Kashmir tourist hotspot
Indian security forces in Kashmir carried out a major manhunt Wednesday, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists, slaughtering at least 26 people in the region's deadliest attack on civilians since 2000.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" and pledged that the attackers "will be brought to justice."
Modi, who cut short a state visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India early Wednesday, met with top security officials immediately on his arrival, a government official said.
No official toll has been released, but security sources told AFP that at least 26 people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when gunmen burst out of forests at a popular tourist spot and raked crowds of visitors with automatic gunfire.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the attack had been "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."
No group has claimed responsibility.
'Abomination'
"This attack on our visitors is an abomination," Abdullah said in a statement after the attack.
"The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt."
AFP journalists near the site of the attack in Pahalgam, a popular site for tourists in summer some 90 kilometers by road from the key city of Srinagar, reported heavy deployment of security forces.
"The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice," the Indian army's Chinar Corps said in a statement overnight.
A tour guide in Pahalgam told AFP he reached the scene after hearing gunfire and had transported some of the wounded away on horseback.
Waheed, who gave only one name, said he saw several men lying dead on the ground, while a witness who requested anonymity said the attackers were "clearly sparing women."
"Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," Modi said in a statement shortly after the attack.