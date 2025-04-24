Student knife attack at French school leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: media

A high school student entered a school in western France's Nantes with a knife and stabbed at least four students Thursday afternoon, local media reported, citing the police.

One of the victims died from injuries, according to BFMTV citing multiple sources.

Teachers stopped the attacker before police arrived, BFMTV said, adding that the attacker, a second-year high school student, has been detained.

Authorities have not released the identity of the attacker. The motive is under investigation.