News / World

Trump says Zelensky's statement 'very harmful to the peace negotiations with Russia'

Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the Ukrainian leader's statement on Crimea is "very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia."
Xinhua
  08:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian leader's statement on Crimea is "very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia."

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that "Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?"

"It's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about," wrote Trump, adding that "The situation for Ukraine is dire - He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country."

Trump also noted that the statement made by Zelensky would do nothing but prolong the "killing field" and "nobody wants that!"

"We are very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE," he noted.

Zelensky said Tuesday that Kiev is prepared to engage in talks in any format once a potential ceasefire with Russia is established, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported. But he stressed that Ukraine will not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea by Russia as it contradicts the nation's Constitution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
