News / World

Pakistan announces countermeasures against India

Xinhua
  12:07 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0
Pakistan's PM Office said Thursday that India's move post - Kashmir shooting was "irresponsible, unfounded," and it would take countermeasures.
Xinhua
  12:07 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0

India's move targeting Pakistan following a shooting incident in the Indian-controlled Kashmir was "highly irresponsible and legally unfounded," and Pakistan will adopt a series of countermeasures against India, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee on Thursday, the statement said. The committee expressed concern over the loss of tourists' lives in the incident, and Pakistan unequivocally condemns all kinds of terrorism.

In the absence of any credible investigation and verifiable evidence, India's attempts to link the attack with Pakistan are "reckless, irrational and illogical," it said.

In response, Pakistan will close down the Wagah Border Post, suspend certain visa facilities for Indian nationals, declare the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata, close Pakistan's airspace for all Indian airlines, and suspend all trade activities with India, the statement said.

Indian media said that at least 25 people were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday after unknown gunmen fired at them in the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack.

On Wednesday, the Indian government announced several measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, border closure, and the expulsion of Pakistani personnel.

India's Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday that it would suspend all categories of visas for Pakistani nationals starting immediately, and advised Indian citizens against traveling to Pakistan, according to Indian media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
