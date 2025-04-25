﻿
News / World

China backs IAEA's role in diplomatic resolution of Iran nuclear issue

Xinhua
  09:20 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0
China supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in playing a constructive role in promoting the political and diplomatic resolution of the Iran nuclear issue, a Chinese envoy said here on Thursday.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the IAEA, made the remarks following a joint meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, his Russian counterpart Mikhail Ulyanov, and Iranian counterpart Reza Najafi.

China, Russia, and Iran emphasized that political and diplomatic engagement based on mutual respect remains the only viable and practical path for resolving the Iran nuclear issue. The three countries agreed that the IAEA and its director general possess the necessary potential and expertise to contribute constructively to this process, with the goal of supporting diplomatic efforts and addressing the issue in a positive and practical manner.

China and Russia expressed support for Iran in strengthening dialogue and cooperation with the IAEA, Li noted.

Li said that China appreciates Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, respects its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and supports Iran in conducting dialogue with all parties, including the United States, to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests through consultation and negotiation.

China is willing to further enhance communication and cooperation with Russia, Iran, and the IAEA to inject positive momentum into diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, Li added.

