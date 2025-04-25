|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Japan introduces emergency economic measures to cushion impact of US tariffs

Xinhua
  16:45 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0
Japan's government on Friday introduced a package of emergency economic measures to ease the impact of higher US tariffs, local media reported.
Xinhua
  16:45 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0

Japan's government on Friday introduced a package of emergency economic measures to ease the impact of higher US tariffs, local media reported.

The package consisted of five pillars, including support for corporate financing and steps to stimulate consumption, in a bid to alleviate concerns that the US tariffs could weigh on Japan's exports, potentially taking a heavy toll on the broader economy, Kyodo News reported.

The government also pledged to reduce gasoline and diesel prices by 10 yen per liter, provide subsidies for energy bills and consider expanding the scope of low-interest loans for smaller companies from next month, the report said.

During a meeting to map out the relief package, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the US levies could "substantially hurt domestic industries that underlie our nation, such as automobiles and steel."

"It is extremely important for us to clearly convey to the United States the fact that Japanese enterprises have been making a significant contribution to the US economy through investment and job creation," Ishiba added.

Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief representative in tariff negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, was planning a three-day trip to the US from next Wednesday for a second round of talks with US officials.

Akazawa's second official visit to Washington was viewed as an opportunity for Japan to push for exemptions or revisions to the sweeping tariffs imposed by the US administration, although the US side told Akazawa during the first round that it would grant no exemptions nor preferential treatment, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     