News / World

Russia ready to reach Ukraine deal, details still under discussion: Lavrov

Russia is prepared to conclude an agreement on the settlement of the conflict with Ukraine, but certain provisions of the deal still require fine-tuning.
Xinhua
  11:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0

Russia is prepared to conclude an agreement on the settlement of the conflict with Ukraine, but certain provisions of the deal still require fine-tuning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview on Thursday.

"The statement by the (US) president (Donald Trump) mentions a deal, and we are ready to reach a deal, but there are still some specific points -- elements of this deal which need to be fine-tuned," Lavrov said during an interview with US broadcaster CBS News.

Fragments of the interview were published on Thursday night. The full version will be aired on Sunday, according to media reports.

Earlier, Trump expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would make a deal this week. On Thursday, Trump said he had set his own deadline for participation in the talks on the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but did not disclose it.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
