Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,763
13:42 UTC+8, 2025-04-26 0
The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,763 as of Friday, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported on Saturday.
In addition, 5,107 people were injured and 110 people reported missing, the report said.
