Macron says Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire
08:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-27 0
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire.
08:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-27 0
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire.
On his official social media X account, Macron wrote that he held a "very positive" exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome.
Zelensky wishes to work alongside the Americans and the Europeans to make the unconditional ceasefire happen, Macron wrote.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports