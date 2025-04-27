﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Flour supplies in Gaza depleted: UN agency

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Sunday that its flour supplies in Gaza have been depleted.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Sunday that its flour supplies in Gaza have been depleted as Israel continues to restrict the entry of food and humanitarian aid.

"UNRWA flour supplies also ran out earlier this week," it said on social media platform X. "Hunger is getting worse in Gaza. People, including many children, are hoping to get some food to survive through the warm meals distributed by charities."

"About 3,000 of our trucks loaded with life-saving aid are ready to enter Gaza," it said, reiterating its call for lifting the blockade on the enclave to allow the delivery of urgent assistance to over 2 million Palestinians.

Israel has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2. It then ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the enclave.

The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 2,151 Palestinians and injured 5,598 others, Gaza health authorities said Sunday, adding the death toll in the enclave since the war began in October 2023 has risen to 52,243, with 117,639 injured.

On Friday, the UN World Food Programme said it had run out of food stocks in Gaza, as border crossings remain closed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     