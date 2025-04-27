Flour supplies in Gaza depleted: UN agency

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Sunday that its flour supplies in Gaza have been depleted as Israel continues to restrict the entry of food and humanitarian aid.

"UNRWA flour supplies also ran out earlier this week," it said on social media platform X. "Hunger is getting worse in Gaza. People, including many children, are hoping to get some food to survive through the warm meals distributed by charities."

"About 3,000 of our trucks loaded with life-saving aid are ready to enter Gaza," it said, reiterating its call for lifting the blockade on the enclave to allow the delivery of urgent assistance to over 2 million Palestinians.

Israel has blocked the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza since March 2. It then ended a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18 and resumed deadly air and ground assaults on the enclave.

The renewed Israeli attacks have so far killed 2,151 Palestinians and injured 5,598 others, Gaza health authorities said Sunday, adding the death toll in the enclave since the war began in October 2023 has risen to 52,243, with 117,639 injured.

On Friday, the UN World Food Programme said it had run out of food stocks in Gaza, as border crossings remain closed.