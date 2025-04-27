Several killed in Vancouver street festival as car driven into crowd

Multiple casualties were reported after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday evening, according to local police.

The driver is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, Vancouver Police said in an X post.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm (3am GMT Sunday) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party was taking place, said the police.

Named after a Filipino indigenous leader who fought against Spanish colonization in the 16th century, Lapu-Lapu Day was officially recognized by the province of British Columbia in 2023 and is widely celebrated among the Filipino community in the province.