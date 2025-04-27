|   
News / World

Several killed in Vancouver street festival as car driven into crowd

  15:43 UTC+8, 2025-04-27       0
Multiple casualties were reported after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday evening, according to local police.
Several killed in Vancouver street festival as car driven into crowd
Reuters

Police officers work at the scene, after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu day block party, in which police say multiple people were killed and injured, in Vancouver, Canada, on April 26, 2025.

Multiple casualties were reported after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday evening, according to local police.

The driver is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing, Vancouver Police said in an X post.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm (3am GMT Sunday) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street where the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party was taking place, said the police.

Named after a Filipino indigenous leader who fought against Spanish colonization in the 16th century, Lapu-Lapu Day was officially recognized by the province of British Columbia in 2023 and is widely celebrated among the Filipino community in the province.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
