|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Seminar on RMB internationalization held in Laos

Xinhua
  22:14 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0
The Bank of China (Hong Kong) Vientiane Branch hosted a seminar on the internationalization of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB) on Friday.
Xinhua
  22:14 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0

The Bank of China (Hong Kong) Vientiane Branch hosted a seminar on the internationalization of the Chinese currency renminbi (RMB), focusing on new opportunities and developments in China-Laos economic and trade cooperation amid the currency's growing international use.

The seminar was held on Friday and attended by over 250 representatives from the Lao government, the financial industry, and businesses from both Laos and China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, acting governor of the Lao central bank Vathana Dalaloy said bilateral trade between Laos and China has been steadily increasing, alongside the continued growth of cross-border RMB settlements.

She emphasized that the Lao central bank would continue to strengthen its financial cooperation with China, particularly focusing on policy discussions, digital payments, and currency exchange, with the aim of advancing Laos-China financial ties to new heights.

Also speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong highlighted the positive momentum behind the internationalization of the RMB. She noted that Laos has emerged as both a strong promoter and a key beneficiary of this trend, thanks to its strategic geographic location and growing potential for cooperation.

Fang encouraged both countries to seize this historic opportunity to deepen financial collaboration and expand the use of the RMB in bilateral trade and economic activities.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Wang Huabin stated that enhanced financial cooperation between China and Laos would further expand bilateral trade.

He noted that this partnership would provide comprehensive financial support for key projects in Laos and facilitate the activities of businesses and individuals from both countries.

The seminar also featured discussions by experts on the internationalization of the RMB, China-ASEAN economic and financial cooperation, the potential for RMB use in ASEAN countries, and the development and implications of digital currencies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     