DPRK troops' operations in Russia's Kursk 'victoriously concluded': KCNA

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced Monday that its military operations in Russia's Kursk region "were victoriously concluded," marking the first official confirmation of its military involvement.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, decided to send armed forces to Russia as "the prevailing situation was conformed to the invocation of Article 4 of the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership" between the two countries, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing a Sunday statement from the Central Military Commission of the WPK.

The military activities "conducted within the boundary of the Russian Federation fully conform to all the provisions and the spirit of the UN Charter and other international laws," according to the statement.

Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, in his report on Saturday to President Vladimir Putin on regaining control of the Kursk region, commended the role of DPRK troops in the Kursk campaign.

"I want specially to note the participation of servicemen of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ... who in accordance with the Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our countries rendered considerable assistance," Gerasimov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.