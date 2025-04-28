|   
News / World

Jordan receives Pakistani medical supplies for Gaza field hospitals

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has received a shipment of medical supplies and consumables from Pakistan designated for hospitals in Gaza.
The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army has received a shipment of medical supplies and consumables from Pakistan designated for hospitals in Gaza, state-run Petra news agency reported Monday.

Ahmad Al-Subaihat, commander of field medicine and representative of Jordan's Director General of Royal Medical Services, and Daniel Anwar, consul at the Embassy of Pakistan in Jordan, attended the handover ceremony Sunday evening.

The shipment, weighing some 40 tons, is expected to support patients and the wounded in the Jordanian military field hospitals in Gaza.

Highlighting the "strong partnership" between Jordan and Pakistan, Al-Subaihat reaffirmed that the Royal Medical Services will "continue its humanitarian mission and efforts to deliver vital health care support to those in need."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
