Power outage brings chaos to Spain and Portugal

Lights flickered back to life in Spain and Portugal late Monday after a massive blackout hit the Iberian peninsula stranding passengers in trains and hundreds of elevators while millions saw phone and internet coverage die.

Nearly half of Spain's national electricity supply had been restored before the end of the day, the prime minister announced. Lights came on again in Madrid and in Portugal's capital.

But no firm cause for the shutdown emerged though wild rumours spread on messaging systems about cyber attacks.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said the source of the outage was "probably in Spain". Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said "all the potential causes" were being analysed and warned the public "not to speculate" because of the risk of "misinformation".

Sanchez said about 15 gigawatts of electricity, more than half of the power being consumed at the time, "suddenly disappeared" in about five seconds.

Sanchez was unable to say when power would be completely restored in Spain and warned that some workers would have to stay home Tuesday. Montenegro said Portugal's power would be back "within hours".

The outage rippled briefly into southwest France while Morocco saw disruption to some internet providers and airport checkin systems.

People were "stunned", according to Carlos Candori, a 19-year-old construction worker who had to exit the paralysed Madrid metro system. "This has never happened in Spain".

"There's no (phone) coverage, I can't call my family, my parents, nothing: I can't even go to work," he told AFP.