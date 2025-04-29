Power returns to most of Spain, Portugal after massive blackout

Lights flickered back to life in Spain and Portugal Tuesday after a massive blackout hit the Iberian peninsula, stranding passengers in trains and hundreds of elevators while millions saw phone and Internet coverage die.

Electricity had been restored to nearly 90 percent of mainland Spain early Tuesday, the REE power operator said. Lights came on again in Madrid and in Portugal's capital.

Barely a corner of the peninsula, which has a joint population of almost 60 million people, escaped the blackout. But no firm cause for the shutdown has yet emerged, though wild rumours spread on messaging networks about cyber attacks.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said the source of the outage was "probably in Spain." Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said "all the potential causes" were being analysed and warned the public "not to speculate" because of the risk of "misinformation."

Sanchez said about 15 gigawatts of electricity, more than half of the power being consumed at the time, "suddenly disappeared" in about 5 seconds.

Sanchez was unable to say when power would be completely restored in Spain and warned that some workers would have to stay home Tuesday. Montenegro said Portugal's power would be back "within hours."

Power was restored overnight to around 6.2 million households in Portugal out of 6.5 million, according to the national electricity grid operator.

The outage rippled briefly into southwest France while Morocco saw disruption to some Internet providers and airport check-in systems.

People were "stunned," according to Carlos Candori, a 19-year-old construction worker who had to exit the paralysed Madrid metro system. "This has never happened in Spain."

"There's no (phone) coverage, I can't call my family, my parents, nothing: I can't even go to work," he told AFP.