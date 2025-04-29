Mark Carney's Liberals win Canada election: media projection
Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, multiple media outlets projected.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, multiple media outlets projected, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump.
The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.
