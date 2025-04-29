|   
News / World

Mark Carney's Liberals win Canada election: media projection

AFP
  11:07 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, multiple media outlets projected.
Mark Carney's Liberals win Canada election: media projection
AFP

Supporters for Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney celebrate as results are announced during an election party in Ottawa, Canada, on April 28, 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals have won Canada's election on Monday, multiple media outlets projected, giving the party another term in power after a campaign defined by threats from US President Donald Trump.

The public broadcaster CBC and CTV News both projected the Liberals would form Canada's next government, but it was not yet clear if they would hold a majority in parliament.

