ASEAN eyes united response to US tariffs

Southeast Asian countries have begun bilateral talks with the United States as the trade-dependent region grapples with potential effects of high tariffs and growing protectionism.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam have either started or expressed interest in conducting negotiations, while leaders within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have urged leveraging their strength as a bloc to negotiate with Washington.

Suthiphand Chirathivat, a professor emeritus of economics at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said ASEAN countries should "stand together for the best for all".

Sonal Varma, a chief economist at Japanese investment bank Nomura, said ASEAN countries will seek negotiations to "address some of the shortcomings of the existing (trading) system, but without causing too much damage to everyone".

Varma also sees an increase in intra-regional trade, saying ASEAN members "will need to open up their markets … to trade more with each other".

Lowering both tariff and nontariff barriers, she added, will boost trade and investment within the bloc, while enabling it to tap into markets beyond the region.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Thursday that ASEAN has agreed to work together to bolster the group's bargaining power in dealing with tariff hikes. Following her meeting with Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Paetongtarn said the two sides talked about a possible framework for cooperation among ASEAN countries.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for a "united regional front" shortly after the US launched the "reciprocal tariffs" on April 2.

On April 9, Washington announced a 90-day pause on the tariff hikes, which has spurred most of its trading partners, including ASEAN countries, to hold bilateral negotiations with the US.

Noting possible economic repercussions from a US tariff hike, ASEAN economy ministers said they will boost intra-ASEAN trade and investment and remain committed to the bloc's rule-based trade. They also expressed "common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue" with the US, according to a joint statement issued on April 10.