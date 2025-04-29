Vote count begins in Canada election defined by Trump's threats

Votes were being counted Monday in a Canadian election that will choose a leader to confront Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats, which the US president renewed in an election day message.

The Liberal Party, led by new Prime Minister Mark Carney, was trailing Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives until Trump's attacks on Canada sparked a wave of patriotism and a sudden reversal in poll forecasts.

Polling stations across the vast country that spans six time zones have started to close, with results from smaller eastern provinces trickling in.

Voting was ongoing across much of Canada and a projected outcome is not expected until later on Monday.

Trump inserted himself into the race early in the day with a social media post saying Canada would face "ZERO TARIFFS" if it "becomes the cherished 51st state."

Poilievre, criticized during the campaign for his at-times muted anger toward Trump, hit back firmly.

"President Trump, stay out of our election," he posted on X. "Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state."

Carney also weighed in, saying on X: "This is Canada and we decide what happens here."

The 60-year-old has never held elected office and only replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister last month.

A hockey player in his youth, Carney had a lucrative career as an investment banker before serving as the central bank governor in both Canada and Britain.

"Today, we leave everything on this ice," he said on social media before voting near his Ottawa home.

Carney anchored his campaign on an anti-Trump message and argued that his global financial experience has prepared him to guide Canada through a trade war.

The United States, he repeatedly said, was "trying to break us, so they can own us."

Poilievre, a 45-year-old career politician, tried to keep the focus on domestic concerns that made Trudeau deeply unpopular toward the end of his decade in power.

The Tory leader argued Carney would continue "the lost Liberal decade" and that only the Conservatives will act against soaring costs, housing shortages and other non-Trump issues that Canadians rank as priorities.