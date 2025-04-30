Serbia's longest tunnel nears completion under Belt and Road Initiative

Serbia's longest tunnel, a key project under the Belt and Road Initiative and constructed by Chinese firms, is nearing completion, President Aleksandar Vucic announced Tuesday during a visit to the Iriski Venac construction site.

The twin-tube tunnel, part of the 44.41-km Fruska Gora Corridor linking Novi Sad and Ruma, will span approximately 3.5 km in each direction. Vucic confirmed that roughly 6,000 meters have been excavated, and the tunnel is expected to open to traffic in just over a year.

"I'm very happy to see the progress here. Soon, the longest tunnel in Serbia will be completed and open to traffic," he said.

The project is set to significantly shorten travel time, slashing the journey from Novi Sad to Loznica from three and a half hours to just 90 minutes. Vucic said the corridor will enhance safety, improve connectivity, and boost investment.

He also underscored its environmental benefits, noting that by diverting surface traffic, the tunnel will help preserve the biodiversity of Fruska Gora National Park.

Vucic was accompanied at the site by Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, who hailed the project as a milestone in Serbia-China cooperation.

"This tunnel is a symbol of our strategic partnership and a tangible result of the Belt and Road Initiative," Li said. "It strengthens regional connectivity, supports economic growth, and enhances ties between Serbia and its neighbors."

Currently, 245 workers and more than 50 pieces of heavy machinery are operating on the site. The tunnel is part of the EUR 606 million Fruska Gora Corridor, built by China Road and Bridge Corporation. Construction began on May 1, 2021.