﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Serbia's longest tunnel nears completion under Belt and Road Initiative

Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2025-04-30       0
Serbia's longest tunnel, a key project under the Belt and Road Initiative and constructed by Chinese firms, is nearing completion.
Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2025-04-30       0

Serbia's longest tunnel, a key project under the Belt and Road Initiative and constructed by Chinese firms, is nearing completion, President Aleksandar Vucic announced Tuesday during a visit to the Iriski Venac construction site.

The twin-tube tunnel, part of the 44.41-km Fruska Gora Corridor linking Novi Sad and Ruma, will span approximately 3.5 km in each direction. Vucic confirmed that roughly 6,000 meters have been excavated, and the tunnel is expected to open to traffic in just over a year.

"I'm very happy to see the progress here. Soon, the longest tunnel in Serbia will be completed and open to traffic," he said.

The project is set to significantly shorten travel time, slashing the journey from Novi Sad to Loznica from three and a half hours to just 90 minutes. Vucic said the corridor will enhance safety, improve connectivity, and boost investment.

He also underscored its environmental benefits, noting that by diverting surface traffic, the tunnel will help preserve the biodiversity of Fruska Gora National Park.

Vucic was accompanied at the site by Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, who hailed the project as a milestone in Serbia-China cooperation.

"This tunnel is a symbol of our strategic partnership and a tangible result of the Belt and Road Initiative," Li said. "It strengthens regional connectivity, supports economic growth, and enhances ties between Serbia and its neighbors."

Currently, 245 workers and more than 50 pieces of heavy machinery are operating on the site. The tunnel is part of the EUR 606 million Fruska Gora Corridor, built by China Road and Bridge Corporation. Construction began on May 1, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     