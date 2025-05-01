12 dead, 30 injured in 5-vehicle collision in Philippines

Twelve people were killed, including six children, and at least 30 others injured in a five-vehicle collision on an expressway north of Manila at noon on Thursday, authorities said.

NLEX Corp. Assistant Vice President for Traffic Operations Robin Ignacio told a local radio interview that the crash occurred around 12:08pm in Tarlac City in central Luzon, involving a passenger bus, three sport utility vehicles, and a container truck.

Ignacio said the crash started when a speeding bus rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, creating a domino effect on the three cars queuing to pay for the highway toll fees.

"The four vehicles in front of the bus were almost stopping or stopped as they waited for their turn to pay the fees when the crash happened," Ignacio added.

He said emergency and rescue workers took the injured to a local hospital.

Police have taken into custody the bus driver as an investigation into the fatal crash continues.