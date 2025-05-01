|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

12 dead, 30 injured in 5-vehicle collision in Philippines

Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2025-05-01       0
Twelve people were killed, including six children, and at least 30 others injured in a five-vehicle collision on an expressway north of Manila at noon on Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2025-05-01       0

Twelve people were killed, including six children, and at least 30 others injured in a five-vehicle collision on an expressway north of Manila at noon on Thursday, authorities said.

NLEX Corp. Assistant Vice President for Traffic Operations Robin Ignacio told a local radio interview that the crash occurred around 12:08pm in Tarlac City in central Luzon, involving a passenger bus, three sport utility vehicles, and a container truck.

Ignacio said the crash started when a speeding bus rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, creating a domino effect on the three cars queuing to pay for the highway toll fees.

"The four vehicles in front of the bus were almost stopping or stopped as they waited for their turn to pay the fees when the crash happened," Ignacio added.

He said emergency and rescue workers took the injured to a local hospital.

Police have taken into custody the bus driver as an investigation into the fatal crash continues.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     