|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Man arrested in Japan's Osaka for attempt to drive car into children

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2025-05-01       0
A man was arrested in the western Japanese city of Osaka on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly plowed his car deliberately into seven schoolchildren on Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2025-05-01       0

A man was arrested in the western Japanese city of Osaka on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly plowed his car deliberately into seven schoolchildren on Thursday, local media said.

At around 1:30pm, the children, who had been on their way home from an elementary school in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, were hit by the car near the school. They were injured and rushed to hospital, but all seven reportedly remained conscious, public broadcaster NHK said.

Police said the 28-year-old suspect, Yuki Yazawa from Higashimurayama City, admitted to the allegation.

The suspect told investigators that he was "fed up with everything," so he rammed the car into the group of children in an attempt to kill them, the report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     