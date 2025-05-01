Man arrested in Japan's Osaka for attempt to drive car into children

A man was arrested in the western Japanese city of Osaka on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly plowed his car deliberately into seven schoolchildren on Thursday, local media said.

At around 1:30pm, the children, who had been on their way home from an elementary school in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, were hit by the car near the school. They were injured and rushed to hospital, but all seven reportedly remained conscious, public broadcaster NHK said.

Police said the 28-year-old suspect, Yuki Yazawa from Higashimurayama City, admitted to the allegation.

The suspect told investigators that he was "fed up with everything," so he rammed the car into the group of children in an attempt to kill them, the report said.