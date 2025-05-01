S. Korea's top court sends back Lee Jae-myung's election law case to high court
15:18 UTC+8, 2025-05-01 0
South Korea's top court on Thursday sent back the election law violation case of Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's majority liberal Democratic Party, to a high court, striking down the appeal court's acquittal ruling.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
