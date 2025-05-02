Thousands stage May Day protest against Trump administration in New York

Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday at Lower Manhattan's Foley Square for May Day demonstrations, protesting against the US President Donald Trump administration's initiatives on the economy, immigration, education, workers' rights, and more.

Workers across the globe celebrate May 1 each year as May Day, also known as International Labor Day.

Themed "May Day Strong: We Are the Many," the New York rally was hosted by dozens of organizations, including the American Federation of Teachers and the New York State Nurses Association. Protesters marched around the block near City Hall, carrying signs such as "We are a nation of immigrants," "We are many, they are few" and "We have nothing to fear."

"They're defunding our schools, privatizing public services, attacking unions, and targeting immigrant families with fear and violence," said a statement published on the rally's website. "This is a war on working people – and we will not stand down."

Politicians, union activists and immigrant leaders spoke at the rally, including New York-based Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ace Sutherland, director of organizing and strategy at the New York Immigration Coalition.

Ocasio-Cortez said that Congress could cut payments for government-funded health insurance programs, including Medicaid and Medicare.

People of all ages and professions joined the march. Debbie Galant, a veteran from New Jersey, chose to join the march even though her daughter was having a concert in the city on the same day. The sign she carried read: "Courage is Contagious."

"I'm here for due process," Galant said, noting that the administration has been "creating chaos in plenty of time, and things need to get back on track."

Jeffrey, a doctor from New York, told Xinhua that "health care is a human right, and it needs to be made available to everybody, not cut back. They literally will kill people with the cuts they're planning."

Carla M, from the City University of New York, said she was here for immigrant rights.

"We are a nation of immigrants. I think it's important to be out here and show that people are not happy" for being treated unfairly, she said.

Protests also broke out in other parts of the country on May Day, such as Connecticut, New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania.