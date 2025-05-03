﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Houthis claim responsibility for fresh missile attack towards Israel

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-05-03       0
Yemen's Houthi group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a missile attack toward central Israel, which triggered air raid sirens across Jerusalem earlier in the day.
Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2025-05-03       0

Yemen's Houthi group on Saturday claimed responsibility for a missile attack toward central Israel, which triggered air raid sirens across Jerusalem earlier in the day.

According to a statement broadcast on the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group launched a "hypersonic ballistic missile" aimed at a "military target" in southern Tel Aviv. He asserted that the missile "hit the target," though no further details were provided.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early Saturday morning.

Israel's national emergency service, MDA, said in a separate statement that there were no reports of casualties, except for a 26-year-old man who was bruised on his way to the shelter.

The launch marked the third missile attack claimed by the Houthis against Israel in the past 48 hours.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement aired by al-Masirah TV, the group said it would begin targeting any tanker of any shipping company transporting US crude oil exports in the Red Sea, starting May 17, in response to the ongoing US airstrikes on northern Yemen.

The group said the attacks would cease if the United States halted its air operations against Houthi targets in Yemen.

It also reported 25 US airstrikes since Saturday early morning until dawn, targeting sites across northern Yemen, including the Houthi-controlled oil port of Ras Issa in the Red Sea's province of Hodeidah. The Houthis did not report any casualties.

Tensions between the Houthi group and the United States have escalated since Washington resumed airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on March 15 this year to deter the group from targeting Israeli cities, Israeli-linked ships, and US warships in the region.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The group said it would stop its attacks if Israel stopped its war on Gaza and allowed humanitarian aid back in.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     