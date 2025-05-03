Hamas confirms delivery of Gaza peace deal proposal, including five-year truce, to mediators

Senior Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid confirmed Friday that the movement had presented to mediators a proposal for a comprehensive Gaza peace deal, which includes a five-year truce.

In a press statement, Shadid said the movement had presented a proposal on April 17 calling for a comprehensive agreement that includes a permanent cessation of Israeli "aggression," the complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Gaza, the lifting of the Israeli blockade, the entry of aid and relief into Gaza, and the reconstruction of the enclave.

The proposal includes a deal that leads to the release of all hostages in Gaza in one go in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners, along with a ceasefire that extends for five years, with regional and international guarantees, and the formation of an independent committee to manage Gaza, Shadid said.

He said the proposed committee to govern post-war Gaza would consist of independent technocrats with full powers and duties, in accordance with the Egyptian proposal for a community support committee, to manage Gaza affairs without direct political interference and to ensure security and services for Palestinians during the critical period.

However, Shadid said the Israeli government "rejected the movement's vision, insisted on dividing the issues, and refused to commit to ending the war, adhering to policies of killing, starvation, and destruction, even at the expense of the lives of its army prisoners held in Gaza."

On Monday, Israel's state-owned broadcaster Kan reported that Israel had "officially rejected" a proposal for a five-year truce with Hamas, under which all Israeli hostages being held in Gaza would have been released.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said defeating Hamas is Israel's main goal and takes precedence over securing the release of the hostages.

Israel halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2 following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The second phase has yet to be implemented due to a lack of consensus between the parties.

On March 18, Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave. At least 2,326 Palestinians had been killed and 6,050 others injured since Israel renewed its intensive strikes, Gaza-based health authorities said on Thursday.