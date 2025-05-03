|   
News / World

Israel launches airstrikes at Syria's capital, central and western provinces

Xinhua
  08:59 UTC+8, 2025-05-03       0
Israeli air activity intensified across Syria on Friday, with warplane strikes reported in capital Damascus as well as central and western provinces.
Israeli air activity intensified across Syria on Friday, with warplane strikes reported in capital Damascus as well as central and western provinces, and drone activities observed in several regions, according to Syrian media and a monitor group.

In rural Damascus, a drone strike attributed to the Israeli military killed four people in the town of Kanaker on Friday afternoon, Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported.

Besides, at least 10 airstrikes targeted the area surrounding the eastern suburb of Harasta, including a military post near the Harasta Military Hospital, Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Syria's state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariyah reported that the airstrikes caused significant material damage but no confirmed fatalities as of Friday evening, and that ambulance and civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene.

In southern Syria, Israeli airstrikes hit the outskirts of the towns of Mothbeen and Izraa in Daraa province. In central Syria, an Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the village of Shahta, in the western countryside of Hama province, on Friday night, injuring four, local media reported.

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft also reportedly hovered over southern and central parts of Syria, including the provinces of Daraa, Homs, and Hama, in what appeared to be part of a coordinated campaign.

Israel's national broadcaster KAN reported Friday that the Israeli government had approved additional targets in Syria, including military installations and sites affiliated with the new Syrian authorities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly authorized the new targets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
