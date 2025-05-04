Singapore's ruling People's Action Party secures simple majority in general election

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has secured a simple majority in Saturday's general election, as Returning Officer Han Kok Juan announces results constituency by constituency early Sunday.

A total of 209 candidates from 11 political parties and coalitions, along with two independents, contested 97 elected seats in the parliament.

This election marks the first time Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has led the PAP into a general election, after succeeding Lee Hsien Loong in May 2024, following Lee's two-decade tenure.