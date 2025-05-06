Israel warns of imminent airstrike on Sanaa airport, urges civilians to evacuate

The Israeli military on Tuesday warned that it is preparing to launch an airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, urging civilians in the area to evacuate immediately.

"To all those present in Sanaa's international airport area, and for your safety, we call upon you to evacuate the area immediately," Avichay Adraee, the military's Arabic-language spokesperson, said in a post on social media platform X.

"Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger," he added.

The warning followed a series of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province on Monday, which killed at least four people and injured 39 others. The airstrikes hit the port city of Hodeidah, its airport, a cement factory, and military sites northeast of the city, and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

The Israeli military has said that the airstrikes were launched "in response to repeated assaults" by the Houthis against Israel. A Houthi missile attack launched Sunday near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, which the group said was a retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza, resulted in eight injuries.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since November 2023 in what they describe as an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza. The group has claimed that it would halt its attacks if Israel ends its military campaign and blockade against Gaza.