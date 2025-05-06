﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Israel warns of imminent airstrike on Sanaa airport, urges civilians to evacuate

Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0
The Israeli military on Tuesday warned that it is preparing to launch an airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, urging civilians in the area to evacuate immediately.
Xinhua
  20:49 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0

The Israeli military on Tuesday warned that it is preparing to launch an airstrike on Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, urging civilians in the area to evacuate immediately.

"To all those present in Sanaa's international airport area, and for your safety, we call upon you to evacuate the area immediately," Avichay Adraee, the military's Arabic-language spokesperson, said in a post on social media platform X.

"Failure to evacuate and move away from the place exposes you to danger," he added.

The warning followed a series of Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah province on Monday, which killed at least four people and injured 39 others. The airstrikes hit the port city of Hodeidah, its airport, a cement factory, and military sites northeast of the city, and caused significant damage to infrastructure.

The Israeli military has said that the airstrikes were launched "in response to repeated assaults" by the Houthis against Israel. A Houthi missile attack launched Sunday near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, which the group said was a retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Gaza, resulted in eight injuries.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been targeting Israel since November 2023 in what they describe as an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza. The group has claimed that it would halt its attacks if Israel ends its military campaign and blockade against Gaza.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     