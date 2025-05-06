'Makes no sense': Hollywood shocked by Trump's film tariffs announcement

Hollywood reacted Monday with skepticism to US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 percent tariffs on foreign films, with movie insiders calling it a policy made up on the fly by a president who fails to understand how the industry works.

"It makes no sense," entertainment lawyer Jonathan Handel said of Trump's idea.

Handel explained to AFP that many US productions, from James Bond flicks to the "Mission Impossible" franchise, are filmed abroad for obvious creative reasons.

"If the stunt is Tom Cruise climbing up the Eiffel Tower, what are we supposed to do, shoot at the replica Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas?" Handel said. "I mean, it's just nonsensical."

Writing Sunday on his platform Truth Social, Trump said: "I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 percent Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

Trump added: "WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!"

His words plunged the movie industry into uncertainty, as entertainment companies saw their stock prices fall, unions struggled to understand if the bombshell also applies to TV series and everyone wondered if the policy could even be enforced.

Handel noted that movies involve intellectual property.

"You can buy a movie ticket, but you don't buy a movie the way you buy a piece of clothing or an automobile," which can be taxed as they cross a border into the United States, he said.

Even if a system could be devised to impose tariffs on movies filmed outside the United States, these levies would do more harm than good to the US industry, the lawyer added.

"The result of that would be to reduce production, to increase the cost of movies, to reduce the number of movies available for movie theaters and streamers to show, which would damage the distribution side of the business," Handel argued.