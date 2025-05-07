﻿
News / World

Omani FM announces ceasefire deal between Yemen's Houthis, US

Oman has brokered a ceasefire between Yemen's Houthi group and the United States, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi said.
Xinhua
  08:04 UTC+8, 2025-05-07       0

Oman has brokered a ceasefire between Yemen's Houthi group and the United States, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping," the statement said.

The minister also expressed his country's gratitude to both parties for their "constructive" engagement, stating that it hopes the agreement will pave the way for further progress on regional issues and contribute to achieving justice, peace, and prosperity for all.

Ahead of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump said the halt would start immediately, after the Houthis approached the administration on Monday night, indicating "they want to stop the fighting."

"The Houthis have announced ... that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight," said Trump. "We will honor that, and we will stop the bombings ... and they have capitulated."

In a post on X, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Revolutionary Committee, said the US "halt of aggression against Yemen" will "be evaluated on the ground first."

He noted that the group's operations "were and still are in support of Gaza to stop the Israeli aggression and allow the entry of aid" into Gaza, indicating that the ceasefire with the United States did not include a halt to the group's attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, the head of Houthi supreme political council, Mahdi al-Mashat, said in a statement, reported by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, that "there will be no retreat from supporting Gaza, no matter the cost. What happened proves that our strikes are painful and will continue."

"To all Zionists, from now on, take shelter or leave for your homeland immediately. Your failed government will no longer be able to protect you," al-Mashat claimed in the televised statement.

Tensions between the Houthis and the United States intensified after Washington resumed airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on March 15. The strikes were aimed at deterring the group from attacking Israel and US warships.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
