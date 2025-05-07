﻿
News / World

3 Indian jets crash in Indian-controlled Kashmir

At least three Indian jets crashed Wednesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a local newspaper The Hindu said quoting government sources.
Xinhua
  13:37 UTC+8, 2025-05-07       0

At least three Indian jets crashed Wednesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, a local newspaper The Hindu said quoting government sources.

According to the newspaper, the jets have crashed in Akhnoor, Ramban and Pampore areas of the region.

Officials are yet to reveal the exact circumstances behind these crashes, the newspaper further said.

The crashes came in the backdrop of the Indian military's early Wednesday airstrike targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. The attack was carried out to avenge last month's killing of 26 people by gunmen in Baisaran area of Pahalgam town, about 89 km east of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
