Pakistan downs 2 Indian jets in retaliation for overnight strikes

The Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets in response to the overnight airstrikes carried out by India at five locations in Pakistan, state broadcaster PTV News reported early Wednesday, citing security sources.

"Pakistani forces are giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression," a military statement said, adding that all PAF aircraft involved in the operation had returned safely.

Eyewitnesses in Rawalpindi, a major city in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, reported seeing a missile in the air, which was believed to have been launched from within Pakistani territory.