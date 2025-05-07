﻿
News / World

Pakistan downs 5 Indian fighter jets in response to overnight strikes: defense minister

Pakistan has shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for overnight airstrikes conducted by India at multiple locations within Pakistan.
Xinhua
AFP

A flare goes up in the air over the hill near the main town of Poonch district on May 7, 2025.

Pakistan has shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for overnight airstrikes conducted by India at multiple locations within Pakistan, the country's defense minister said early Wednesday.

"At this hour, I can confirm that at least five Indian fighter jets have been downed," Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told local media.

The minister said the Indian military had vacated several forward posts along the Line of Control in Indian-controlled Kashmir following "heavy retaliatory fire" from the Pakistani side.

Pakistan condemned India's unprovoked and blatant act of war and violation of Pakistan's sovereignty.

In a statement, Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that the Indian air force has violated Pakistan's sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across the international border in Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura districts in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, as well as Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Kotli districts in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
