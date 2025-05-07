Friedrich Merz sworn in as Germany's new chancellor

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was sworn in as Chancellor on Tuesday during a session of the Bundestag, the country's lower house of parliament.

Merz secured 325 votes in the Bundestag, surpassing the required 316-seat majority. In the initial round of voting earlier in the day, he received 310 votes, becoming the first chancellor candidate since World War II to fail to win election in the first round.

Following the unsuccessful first vote, Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner suspended the plenary session. Parliamentary groups of political parties then held several hours of negotiations before proceeding to a second round of voting.

After the final result, Merz was formally appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a ceremony at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the Federal President.

As federal chancellor, Merz will head a new coalition government formed by the Union bloc (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Members of his Cabinet are also expected to take their oaths of office in the Bundestag. The new Cabinet will convene for its first meeting later on Tuesday.