Explosions reported in Pakistan's Lahore: witnesses

Four people were injured when a blast occurred early Thursday morning at a military compound in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, official sources confirmed to Xinhua.

The explosion took place around 6:55 a.m. local time (GMT 0155) inside the 4 Air Defense (AD) compound, an air defense unit located adjacent to the Naval War College Headquarters in the Naseerabad area of Gulberg III, commonly referred to as Walton Lahore, the officials told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

According to initial reports, the site has been sealed off by naval and military authorities.

Sources indicated that the incident is being treated as a suspected missile or drone attack.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area outside the compound, and further investigations are underway.