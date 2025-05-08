|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Explosions reported in Pakistan's Lahore: witnesses

Xinhua
  12:16 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0
Four people were injured when a blast occurred early Thursday morning at a military compound in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.
Xinhua
  12:16 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0

Four people were injured when a blast occurred early Thursday morning at a military compound in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, official sources confirmed to Xinhua.

The explosion took place around 6:55 a.m. local time (GMT 0155) inside the 4 Air Defense (AD) compound, an air defense unit located adjacent to the Naval War College Headquarters in the Naseerabad area of Gulberg III, commonly referred to as Walton Lahore, the officials told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

According to initial reports, the site has been sealed off by naval and military authorities.

Sources indicated that the incident is being treated as a suspected missile or drone attack.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area outside the compound, and further investigations are underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     