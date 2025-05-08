EU readies WTO litigation against US tariffs
20:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-08 0
The European Union will launch a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute against the US so-called "reciprocal" tariffs and duties on cars and auto parts.
20:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-08 0
The European Union will launch a World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute against the US so-called "reciprocal" tariffs and duties on cars and auto parts, by lodging a request for consultations, the European Commission stated Thursday, criticizing the US measures that violate core WTO rules.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhao Yinuo
Special Reports