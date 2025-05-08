Chinese military warns off Philippine vessel attempting intrusion near Huangyan Dao

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command tracked, monitored, and warned off a Philippine vessel that attempted to intrude into the waters off China's Huangyan Dao on May 5, a military spokesperson said Thursday.

"The actions were carried out in accordance with laws and regulations, effectively preventing the vessel from entering China's territorial waters," said Tian Junli, spokesperson for the theater command. He said the operation is "professional and legitimate."

Tian said that relevant remarks made by the Philippine side ignore facts, confuse the public and attempt to mislead international perception.

"Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory," Tian stressed, urging the Philippine side to "immediately stop all infringements, provocations and misleading hype."

He added that the command's forces remain on high alert and are fully prepared to defend China's sovereignty and maritime rights, as well as to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.