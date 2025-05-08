Chinese student rescued in Malaysia after kidnapping

An 18-year-old Chinese man studying in Singapore was kidnapped after crossing into Johor Bahru, the capital of Malaysia's Johor State, on April 30.

The student's parents, who run a business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, received videos via the Chinese messaging app QQ on May 2, showing their son being beaten and suffocated. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 3.5 million yuan (US$620,000), threatening to kill the victim if they didn't pay.

According to Malaysian media China Press, the 18-year-old hailed from Foshan in south China's Guangdong Province and was currently enrolled at the Singapore Institute of Management.

Rather than comply, the parents flew to Malaysia and reported the incident to local authorities. The Malaysian police arrested one suspect within 48 hours and safely rescued the student.