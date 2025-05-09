Houthis claim missile strike on Israeli airport; Israel vows retaliations

Yemen's Houthi group said on Friday it had launched a missile at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, a claim that came as Israel's military reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen.

The missile triggered air raid sirens across central Israel, including in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, prompting residents to seek shelter. A 55-year-old woman was slightly injured after falling while heading to a shelter near a highway interchange, Israel's national emergency service said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the alert system was activated according to standard protocol, and the missile was successfully intercepted. A Xinhua reporter in Tel Aviv confirmed hearing the sirens.

According to Israeli media, since Israel resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on March 18, the Houthi group has launched around 28 ballistic missiles and dozens of drones toward Israel.

The Houthi attacks came days after the Israeli Air Forces severely damaged Houthi-held Sanaa International Airport and Hodeidah port on the Red Sea in a series of deadly airstrikes.

On Tuesday, the United States and Houthis agreed to an Oman-mediated deal to cease trading attacks after weeks of air strikes.

However, the Houthi group claimed it will continue launching attacks against Israel until Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and lifts the blockade against Palestinians.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant vowed a firm response. "The Houthis continue to launch Iranian missiles at Israel. As we promised, we will respond forcefully in Yemen and wherever necessary," he said.