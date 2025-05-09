Wong Kar Wai's maiden series "Blossoms Shanghai" to stream internationally on Mubi

Renowned director Wong Kar Wai's first-ever series, "Blossoms Shanghai," is set for an international release on global streaming platform Mubi. The release date, however, is yet to be announced. The 30-episode drama will roll out across multiple regions and countries, including Latin America, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and India. According to Deadline, an entertainment news portal, there is currently no confirmed release for the United Kingdom or United States markets, but "something could be in the works."

Mainly adapted from Jin Yucheng's novel "Blossoms," the series is set in 1990s Shanghai and follows Ah Bao, a street-smart entrepreneur who rises from humble beginnings on Huanghe Road, set against the backdrop of China's reform and opening up. Alongside his personal and professional journey, the series offers a rich, atmospheric portrait of Shanghai during one of its most transformative decades.