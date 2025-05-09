Wong Kar Wai's maiden series "Blossoms Shanghai" to stream internationally on Mubi
Renowned director Wong Kar Wai's first-ever series, "Blossoms Shanghai," is set for an international release on global streaming platform Mubi. The release date, however, is yet to be announced.
The 30-episode drama will roll out across multiple regions and countries, including Latin America, Germany, Turkey, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and India. According to Deadline, an entertainment news portal, there is currently no confirmed release for the United Kingdom or United States markets, but "something could be in the works."
Mainly adapted from Jin Yucheng's novel "Blossoms," the series is set in 1990s Shanghai and follows Ah Bao, a street-smart entrepreneur who rises from humble beginnings on Huanghe Road, set against the backdrop of China's reform and opening up.
Alongside his personal and professional journey, the series offers a rich, atmospheric portrait of Shanghai during one of its most transformative decades.
The series premiered in 2023 following a three-year production period, marking the television debut of Wong Kar Wai, the acclaimed filmmaker behind renowned classics such as "In the Mood for Love," "Chungking Express," and "The Grandmaster."
The cast is primarily composed of Shanghai-born actors, including Hu Ge, Ma Yili, Tang Yan, and Xin Zhilei, with most of the dialogue delivered in the Shanghai dialect. Cinematography is by Peter Pau, the Oscar winner for Ang Li's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon."