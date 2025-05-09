﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

Zelensky, Trump discuss peace efforts in phone call

Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-09       0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.
Xinhua
  09:47 UTC+8, 2025-05-09       0
SSI ļʱ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

"We discussed the need for continued efforts to achieve peace, including concrete steps that could be taken," Zelensky wrote in a post on a social media platform X.

He said he informed Trump that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire "starting even today" and is awaiting Russia's response to the proposal.

Ukraine also remains open for talks in any format if Russia demonstrates "the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky added.

According to him, Trump expressed his readiness to help achieve peace and voiced support for a potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both parties also welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's ratification of the US-Ukraine agreement on economic partnership.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     