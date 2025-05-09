Zelensky, Trump discuss peace efforts in phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump to discuss efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

"We discussed the need for continued efforts to achieve peace, including concrete steps that could be taken," Zelensky wrote in a post on a social media platform X.

He said he informed Trump that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire "starting even today" and is awaiting Russia's response to the proposal.

Ukraine also remains open for talks in any format if Russia demonstrates "the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky added.

According to him, Trump expressed his readiness to help achieve peace and voiced support for a potential ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Both parties also welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's ratification of the US-Ukraine agreement on economic partnership.