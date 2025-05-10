﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / World

India launches missile strikes at 3 air bases in Pakistan

Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0
India launched air-to-surface missiles at three air bases in Pakistan, but all strategic assets of the Pakistan Air Force remained safe in the attack.
Xinhua
  08:33 UTC+8, 2025-05-10       0

India launched air-to-surface missiles at three air bases in Pakistan, but all strategic assets of the Pakistan Air Force remained safe in the attack, a spokesperson for the Pakistani army said in the wee hours of Saturday.

India carried out missile and drone strikes targeting multiple Pakistani military installations in Punjab province, including Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi district near the capital city of Islamabad, Murid Air Base in Chakwal district, and Shorkot Air Base in Jhang district, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani army, told the media.

He claimed that India also launched drone and missile strikes in Afghanistan.

"These unprovoked and reckless acts demonstrate India's madness and treacherous nature," the officer said, adding that "through its continued aggression, India is pushing the region toward a dangerous and unnecessary conflict. Now you just wait for our response," said Chaudhry.

Talking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, official sources said that four missiles were fired at Nur Khan Air Base. Two of them struck the runway at 2:15 am and 2:20 am local time (GMT 2115 and 2120 Friday), while two others were reportedly intercepted by Pakistan's air defense systems.

The attacks resulted in injuries to at least four people, who have since been shifted to a nearby hospital, the sources added.

Eyewitnesses, who gathered at the site shortly after the strike, said that one of the missiles struck a nearby residential colony, engulfing several houses in fire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     