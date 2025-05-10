India launches missile strikes at 3 air bases in Pakistan

India launched air-to-surface missiles at three air bases in Pakistan, but all strategic assets of the Pakistan Air Force remained safe in the attack, a spokesperson for the Pakistani army said in the wee hours of Saturday.

India carried out missile and drone strikes targeting multiple Pakistani military installations in Punjab province, including Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi district near the capital city of Islamabad, Murid Air Base in Chakwal district, and Shorkot Air Base in Jhang district, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani army, told the media.

He claimed that India also launched drone and missile strikes in Afghanistan.

"These unprovoked and reckless acts demonstrate India's madness and treacherous nature," the officer said, adding that "through its continued aggression, India is pushing the region toward a dangerous and unnecessary conflict. Now you just wait for our response," said Chaudhry.

Talking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, official sources said that four missiles were fired at Nur Khan Air Base. Two of them struck the runway at 2:15 am and 2:20 am local time (GMT 2115 and 2120 Friday), while two others were reportedly intercepted by Pakistan's air defense systems.

The attacks resulted in injuries to at least four people, who have since been shifted to a nearby hospital, the sources added.

Eyewitnesses, who gathered at the site shortly after the strike, said that one of the missiles struck a nearby residential colony, engulfing several houses in fire.